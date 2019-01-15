Kildare's Men's Sheds To Share In €26,000 Grant Allocation.

Kildare's 18 Men's Sheds are sharing in a €26,000 grant .

The money has been allocated uner the Community Enhancement Programme to enable individual Sheds to update their facilities by purchasing equipment or by carrying out minor works to improve their shed.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says

“Men’s Sheds are a great outlet for men in Kildare to connect with each other in their locality, to share their skills and to work together on community projects.

“Not only is this good for the health and wellbeing of the men themselves but it’s also of great benefit to the wider community. I will continue to support my local Men’s Shed and I strongly welcome the Government funding to assist their work.”