K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: FG Starts #GE2020 Campaign By Saying FF "Junior B Team" Can't Be Let Back In To Govt.

: 01/15/2020 - 13:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
4580_varadkar.jpg

Fine Gael has kick-started its election campaign saying the 'Junior B Team' of Fianna Fáil can't be let back into government.

Parties have been launching their campaigns on the first full day of the election.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk125646.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

5/1/2020 Start of the General Election. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar shakes hands with Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael Director of Elections);(L) as Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys sit down in Combilift Annahagh, Co. Monaghan for the Brexit and Fine Gael Campaign Launch. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!