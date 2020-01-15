Listen: FG Starts #GE2020 Campaign By Saying FF "Junior B Team" Can't Be Let Back In To Govt.

Fine Gael has kick-started its election campaign saying the 'Junior B Team' of Fianna Fáil can't be let back into government.

Parties have been launching their campaigns on the first full day of the election.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

5/1/2020 Start of the General Election. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar shakes hands with Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael Director of Elections);(L) as Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys sit down in Combilift Annahagh, Co. Monaghan for the Brexit and Fine Gael Campaign Launch. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie