Kfm Recruiting For Current Affairs/News Vacancy

: 01/15/2020 - 14:17
Author: Thomas Maher
radio_on_air.jpg

Kfm Radio, Kildare’s No.1 Radio Station has a vacancy for a News/Current Affairs Producer.

The role is a crucially important one, requiring previous experience of producing, to the highest standards, the station's flagship daily current affairs programme – Kildare Today.

Also, required is experience of generating and reading on-air News Bulletins.

The candidate will have a Media 3rd level qualification relevant to the role/s and possess excellent production values.

If you feel you possess the above qualities and possess the passion to create first class current affairs and News output, send your CV, including audio sample to: ceo@kfmradio.com.

Closing date for receipt will be Friday, January 24th.

 

