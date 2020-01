Students at UL can save seven million plastic bottles a year when the college finishes installing new water fountains.

15 of the drinking water taps are already on campus and feature a counter that measures how much water's been dispensed.

The first four filled up the equivalent of over half a million water bottles last year.

Chris Fogarty, energy manager at UL, says it's easier to change people's behaviour when they have a target

