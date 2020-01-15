K Drive

6 Motorists Detected Over The Limit In Kildare In The Last Week.

01/15/2020
Ciara Plunkett
6 drivers have been detained on suspicion of drink drinking in Kildare over the last week.

Gardai say, of those, 3 were detected between 4 O'clock and 8pm.

Another 3 were apprehended between 11 O'clock at night, and 3am in the morning.

 

File image: An Garda Siochana

