Gardai in Naas are appealing for witnesses following a mugging.

It happened last Wednesday morning at around 11.30am on the Ballymore Road in the vicinity of Naas General Hospital.

A man accosted a woman walking on the road and stole a sum of money from her.

Garda Seán O'Mahoney has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Gardai at Naas may be contacted on 045-884-300.