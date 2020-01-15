Listen: Farmers Continue 24 Hour Dublin City Centre Protest.

Hundreds of farmers, including from across Kildare, have begun a 24-hour tractor protest on Dublin's St. Stephen's Green, leading to traffic delays and road closures in the area.

Demonstrators are demanding a better price for their beef, but the Department of Agriculture says it has no comment to make on the action.

Farmers claim today's protest has been divided into two by Gardaí, with some tractors gathered on Merrion Square and others on St. Stephen's Green.

Meath farmer Christopher Duffy says they're not happy:

15/1/2020 Farmers Beef Price Protests. Gardai on motorbikes during the farmers protest in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie