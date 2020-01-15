The Night Shift

Listen: Green Leader Says #GE2020 Is A Turning-Point Election.

01/15/2020
Ciara Plunkett
Green Party Leader, Eamon Ryan, says it's a turning point election and the Irish people are ready to tackle climate change.

The Greens are fielding candidates in every constituency but have ruled out running more than one in each.

Deputy Ryan says he will be re-using his European election posters from 2014 for the third time in a bid to cut down on waste.

He says if people want green, they have to vote green:

15/1/2020 Start of general Election. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan at the Royal Society of Antiquaries Ireland Dublin for the Green Party General Election Campaign Launch. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

#GE2020

