Listen: Kavanagh Says Saturday #GE2020 Polling Day Could Be Good For Turnout.

01/15/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare based expert in elections feels the staging of General Election 2020 could have a positive impact on turn-out.

The ballot, on February 8th, is the first time in the history of the State that the electorate will go to the polls on a Saturday.

The most recent weekend day election in Ireland was in 1918.

The forthcoming election coincides with sporting events, including Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales.

But Adrian Kavanagh - election expert and lecturer at the Maynooth University - thinks a weekend election will be good for turnout:

#GE2020

