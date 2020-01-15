The Night Shift

ABP Grants Permission For 147 New Homes In Kildare.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for 147 new homes in Kill.

The proposal, by Resource Five Limited, falls under the Strategic Housing Development mechanism.

The 103 homes and 44 apartments are in the towland of Newtown.

ABP has attached 20 conditions.

 

