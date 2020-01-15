The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Homelessnes Is The First Flashoint Of #GE2020 Campaign.

: 01/15/2020 - 18:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
homeless_person_sleeping_rough_south_dublin_rollingnews.jpg

Homelessness has provided the first flashpoint of the general election campaign.

It comes after a man was seriously injured when the tent he was sleeping in was cleared by an industrial machine.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

18sd.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!