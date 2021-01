A Kildare charity believes a group of individuals is "forming a plan" to take from its lands horses it has rescued.

My Lovely Horse Rescue says it has been alerted to posts to that effect on social media.

It has described those posts as "totally unacceptable"

It has notified Gardai.

My Lovely Horse Rescue adds "Our rescue is mostly run by volunteers. The safety of our animals & volunteers is extremely important. "

