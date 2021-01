1,846 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning, of whom 20 are at Naas.

The national figure includes 171 people in intensive care.

Figures from the HSE last night show that 13 hospitals, including Naas General Hospital, do not have any capacity within ICU for adults

More than 100 people with the disease are also on ventilators.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says it isn't just older people who are being affected by the virus:

File image: Paul Reid/Photocall Ireland.