The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Chamber Says Many Smaller Firms Haven't Had To Resources To Prepare For Brexit.

: 15/01/2021 - 11:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
county_kildare_chamber_logo_2020.png

County Kildare Chamber says smaller firms haven't had the resources to put Brexit preparation measures in place.

CKC has around 400 members, with a combined workforce of some 37,000 people.

Up to 5 firms in the county are making contact with the chamber, daily, to seek assistance and support in importing and exporting.

CEO, Allan Shine, speaking to Kildare Today, says, several chamber staff are fully certified customs clearance agents.

friallan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Allan Shine joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

allan_shine.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!