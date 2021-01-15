Listen: Kildare Chamber Says Many Smaller Firms Haven't Had To Resources To Prepare For Brexit.

County Kildare Chamber says smaller firms haven't had the resources to put Brexit preparation measures in place.

CKC has around 400 members, with a combined workforce of some 37,000 people.

Up to 5 firms in the county are making contact with the chamber, daily, to seek assistance and support in importing and exporting.

CEO, Allan Shine, speaking to Kildare Today, says, several chamber staff are fully certified customs clearance agents.

