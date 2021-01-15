Listen: SF President Says Mother & Baby Homes Report "Pulled Its Punches".

The Sinn Fein President says she has reservations about some of the findings in the Mother and Baby homes report.

She says the report "pulled its punches" and the the testimony of survivors is "devastating"

A commission found 9,000 children died in 18 homes, between 1992 and 1998.

Many of the children are buried in unmarked graves.

But it said there was little evidence of forced adoptions and no widespread instances of physical abuse.

Mary Lou McDonald says the report attempts to spread blame across Irish society, for failures that "rest fairly and squarely at the feet of the churches".

Deputy McDonald joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

File image: Mary Lou McDonald/RollingNews