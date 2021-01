A mother says her son had to be hospitalised last night after being assaulted by a gang in Ballymun.

Ingrid Sherwin says her 15-year-old son was locked into a basketball court before a group filmed themselves beating him up.

Gardaí say they responded to reports of a public order incident in Coultry Park at around 7pm but on arrival at the scene, the area was cleared and no was there.

Ingrid says he is now home from hospital but is black and blue:

