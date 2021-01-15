Listen: Leaving Cert. Advisory Group To Convene In The Coming Weeks.

The Education Minister says an Advisory Group on the Leaving Cert will meet in the coming weeks 'to consider everything on the table'.

Norma Foley has come under increasing pressure to provide clarity on whether the exams will take place in June.

A number of contingencies have been put in place for written exams, such as giving students more choice and extensions to practical elements.

Minister Foley says the group, made up of students, parents and teachers, will meet in the coming weeks:

File image: Norma Foley/RollingNews