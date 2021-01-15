The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Leaving Cert. Advisory Group To Convene In The Coming Weeks.

: 15/01/2021 - 12:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
norma_foley_01_09_20_rollingnews.jpg

The Education Minister says an Advisory Group on the Leaving Cert will meet in the coming weeks 'to consider everything on the table'.

Norma Foley has come under increasing pressure to provide clarity on whether the exams will take place in June.

A number of contingencies have been put in place for written exams, such as giving students more choice and extensions to practical elements.

Minister Foley says the group, made up of students, parents and teachers, will meet in the coming weeks:

13norma.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Norma Foley/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!