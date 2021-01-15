26 More Covid 19 Deaths Recorded In Northern Ireland.

A further 26 Covid related deaths have been recorded in the North.
1,052 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland.
There are 840 patients being treated for Covid in hospital and 63 people are in ICU.
