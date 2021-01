Senior figures in the Church of Ireland have apologised for the role the Church played in the Mother and Baby scandal.

In a joint statement, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell and the Archbishop of Dublin, Michael Jackson, acknowledged the pain and hurt experienced by women in the homes.

They say members of the Church were complicit, as with the rest of society at that time, in a culture of hypocrisy and judgement which stigmatised women and children.