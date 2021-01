Irish airspace was back at 1980s levels of flight traffic last year, according to the Irish Aviation Authority.

Air traffic controllers managed fewer than half a million journeys in total, a drop of 58 percent from 2019.

Trans-Atlantic trips were down over half, while commercial flights out of Dublin airport dropped by 64 percent.

The IAA says it's never experienced a year as bad as 2020, as tourism was all but wiped out by the pandemic.

Stock image: Pixabay