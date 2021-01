The Taoiseach says the country remains on course to have 4 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.

Pfizer has confirmed it's temporarily reducing production of its vaccine - which will affect shipments later this month.

Meanwhile, the gap between the two doses is being increased from 21 to 28 days so more people can get the initial protection.

Speaking at an IIEA webinar, Taoiseach Michael Martin says the rollout is being ramped up:

File image:RollingNews