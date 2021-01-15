K Drive

UK: Man Charged With Following Administration Of Fake Vaccination To Elderly Woman.

: 15/01/2021 - 15:58
Author: Ciara Noble
In the UK, a man has been charged with assault after administering a fake Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman.

David Chambers, from Surbiton in London, was also charged with two counts of fraud over the incident.

Mr Chambers charged the woman £160 for the fake vaccination.

 

