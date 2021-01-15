Listen: Exam Officials Must Await High Court Ruling On Leaving Cert. Predicted Grades, Before 2021 Exam Decision.

Exam officials could have to wait on a High Court ruling before Leaving cert predicted grades are considered this year, according to an educational expert.

Students have been calling for calculated marks to be reintroduced due to uncertainty over the traditional Leaving Cert.

Education Minister Norma Foley says changes to exam layouts have been made, giving students more of a choice in written elements.

Education columnist Brian Mooney says the fairness of predicted grades is being challenged before the High Court: