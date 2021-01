Most General Practice teams could be vaccinated against Covid 19 in a matter of weeks, according to a leading Kildare expert.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at three mass vaccination centres tomorrow.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the clinics in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise will focus on GP teams.

Assistant Professor for General Practice at TCD, Kildare GP Dr.Brendan O' Shea says the situation is developing quickly:

Stock image: Pexels