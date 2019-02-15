Over-Crowding In Direct Provision Centres At "Acute" Levels.

Overcrowding in direct provision centres has reached 'acute' levels.

Latest data, from December, indicates that 84 people are living in the Eyre Powell centre in Newbridge

According to Department of Justice documents, seen by the Irish Times, the cramped conditions in some centres have led to issues creating more bed spaces and led to rising tensions among residents and staff.

Last year saw almost 3 thousand 7 hundred new asylum claims, the highest number since 2008.

The documents claim that Brexit and the fear of tighter immigration rules in the UK may lead people to come to Ireland to claim asylum.

File image: RollingNews