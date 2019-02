The All-Ireland Civic Dialogue on Brexit will be held in Dublin today.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will attend the Fifth Plenary Session at Dublin Castle.

It's organised to have the widest possible discussion about the implications of the UK's vote to leave the European Union.

Views have been heard from over 1500 civic society and industry representatives from across the island, about the challenges posed by it.

