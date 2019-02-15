Kildare Today

26 Families Getting Keys To Their New Cluid Homes In Carlow Today.

02/15/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_and_keys.jpg

26 families will get the keys to new homes in Carlow town later today.

The new houses have been built by the charity, Clúid Housing, which operates nationwide.

Business Director with Clúid, Fiona Cormican, says everyone getting a new home today has suffered during the housing crisis

