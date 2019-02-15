Trump To Declare National Emergency To Fund Mexico Border Wall.

President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency to fund his planned border wall with Mexico, according to the White House.

Senator Mitch McConnell announced the plan just before the chamber voted on a compromise bill.

By declaring an "executive action", the Republican president is attempting to bypass Congress to get $5.7bn that Democrats in the House of Representatives have denied him for his wall along the southern border with Mexico.

So far, in stopping him from getting that money, politicians have blocked Mr Trump from implementing one of his key 2016 campaign pledges.

The border bill, providing more than $300bn for homeland security, does not contain the money Mr Trump demanded for the wall but does contain cash for other border security measures.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, criticised Mr Trump's announcement, insisting the situation on the border was not an emergency.

Asked by reporters whether she would file a legal challenge to the emergency declaration, Ms Pelosi said it's an option