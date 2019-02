In the UK<

Labour's calling on British Prime Minister Theresa May to come up with a 'coherent' Brexit plan after she lost another vote in the House of Commons.

It was the Tory Brexiteers who engineered it this time - unhappy at what they see as a softening of the government's position over a possible no-deal.

Number Ten says she will continue to seek changes with the EU.

Labour's shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon says it's clear what Mrs May must do now: