Half Of UK Exporting Manufacturers Plan To Increase Prices.

: 02/15/2019 - 10:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sterling_pound_image_pixabay.jpg

In the UK, half of manufacturing firms which export goods say they're planning to increase their prices.

A survey suggests Brexit uncertainty and exchange rates are forcing businesses to push up costs.

It also found the UK's growing skills shortage is showing no sign of abating.

 

Stock image: Pixabay.

