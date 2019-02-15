Extension Of Duration Of Planning Permission For 110 Kildare Homes Granted.

An extension of the lifetime of planning permission for 110 new homes in Kildare has been approved.

Alchemy Homes Limited already had leave for the project on a site at Riverside Demesne, Kilcullen.

It was, however, close to lapse.

Kildare County Council has approved an extension of duration, on application.

The development description is as follows:

"the construction of a 110 unit residential development, comprising as follows: 2 no. two storey 4 bed detached houses; 30 no. apartments and 26 no. duplex apartments - in five separate three storey blocks; 22 no. 3 bed townhouses,etc

Riverside Demesne,Kilcullen"

