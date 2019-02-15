K Drive

Extension Of Duration Of Planning Permission For 110 Kildare Homes Granted.

: 02/15/2019 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_rolls_1.jpg

An extension of the lifetime of planning permission for 110 new homes in Kildare has been approved.

Alchemy Homes Limited already had leave for the project on a site at Riverside Demesne, Kilcullen.

It was, however, close to lapse.

Kildare County Council has approved an extension of duration, on application.

The development description is as follows:

"the construction of a 110 unit residential development, comprising as follows: 2 no. two storey 4 bed detached houses; 30 no. apartments and 26 no. duplex apartments - in five separate three storey blocks; 22 no. 3 bed townhouses,etc

Riverside Demesne,Kilcullen"

 

Stock image.

