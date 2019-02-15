K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Reports: Man Fatally Injured While Working At Kildare Quarry.

: 02/15/2019 - 16:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hsa_logo.png

Its understood that a man has died in a workplace incident in Kildare.

Its reported that the 41 year old man was injured while working at a quarry in Kilmeague this morning.

In cases of deaths at workplaces, separate inquiries are undertaken by Gardai, and the Health and Safety Authority.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!