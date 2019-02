A young Kildare entrepreneur is taking a stand against companies who expect people to work for free.

20 year old Harry McCann , from Clane, has started an online campaign with the hashtag 'I Have A Price'.

The MD of Trendster Media says there needs to be a stop to companies offering terms such as 'exposure' and 'opportunities'.

McCann says people starting out can need financial support even more:

Image: Harry McCann/Twitter.