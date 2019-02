The DUP Leader has met the Northern Secretary of State and other parties to discuss the restoration of devolution.

Arlene Foster says they will work to restore it and it's better for Northern Ireland to have local people making local decisions.

She says four of the five main parties would nominate Ministers today.

She claims Sinn Fein has refused to form an Executive unless its pre-conditions about the Irish language are met.

File image: Arlene Foster/RollingNews