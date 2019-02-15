Listen: SF Says Its Time For A New Health Minister.

Retro Classics

SF Says Its Time For A New Health Minister.

02/15/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sinn_fein_logo.png

Sinn Fein says it's time for a NEW Health Minister to take control of the National Children's Hospital.

It follows a statement by the builders BAM, which has a base in Kill, offering to end its contract - while calling on the Taoiseach to clarify comments he made about the project in the Dail.

Sinn Fein's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says it's time for Leo Varadkar to take charge of the situation.

bam.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Former Director General of the HSE Tony O’Brien says he's shocked at the size of the current overrun:

newstalk1743108.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

