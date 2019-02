The Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended next week's strike action.

Its members were due to down tools on February 19th, 20th and 21st.

In a statement, it says both sides have agreed to re-engage at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday.

It's after the union attended the Labour Court today in relation to its ongoing recruitment and retention dispute.

Monday's talks will come ahead of another meeting of the Labour Court on Wednesday.