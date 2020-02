The Garda Representative Association is calling for extra gardai to be deployed to Longford to tackle ongoing feuds.

There have been three shootings in the county in eight days - with one in Longford town and two in Edgeworthstown.

No one was injured, but three people were in the house in Longford town when shots were fired on Wednesday night.

The GRA's David Conroy says there aren't enough gardai to address the crime spree.