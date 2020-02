Sinn Fein claims Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are ignoring the will of the people 'at their peril'.

In a phonecall yesterday, Micheál Martin reiterated to Mary Lou McDonald that Fianna Fáil would not form a government with Sinn Fein.

He said no one party can force another to form a government when their views are incompatible.

Fine Gael also won't work with the party - which Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says is undemocratic.