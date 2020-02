The race to become the next leader of the Labour Party will officially start later today after Brendan Howlin confirmed he's stepping down earlier this week.

The executive board of the party will meet at 11am to set out the rules of the process and appoint a returning officer.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly confirmed on Thursday night that he will be a candidate while other possible contenders include Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Ged Nash.