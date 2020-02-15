The Breakfast Club

Man In His 70s Released Without Charge As Gardai Continue To Investigate Allegations Of Sexual Offences Surrounding Scouting Ireland.

: 02/15/2020 - 10:32
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

A man in his 70s has been released without charge after being detained in Cork by gardai investigating allegations of sexual offences surrounding Scouting Ireland.

A file is on its way to the DPP.

A number of properties in Cork and Kerry were searched yesterday; which led to the seizure of documentation, electronic devices and computers.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with further information who has not yet come forward - to contact their local garda station or the Confidential Historical Abuse phoneline on 1800 555 222.

