Kildare County Council has been asked to commit to salting the Kilteel to Eadestown Road via Rathmore during frosty weather.

The motion has been proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Fintan Brett and he says there is "a massive increase in commuter traffic" in the area.

His motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the Naas Municipal District, which will be held on Tuesday afternoon.