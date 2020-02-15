Saturday Sportsbeat

Five Arrests Made Following Drug Seizure In Connacht.

: 02/15/2020 - 12:36
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

 

Five arrests have been made after 289 thousand euro worth of cannabis was found in Connacht.

Searches were carried out in Roscommon, Sligo and Mayo.

Four locations in all were searched yesterday - with five men now in Garda custody.

Two separate premises in Ballaghderreen in County Roscommon were searched with 161 thousand euro worth of cannabis plants and herb were found - three men aged 33, 46 and 41 were arrested.

While, in Charlestown in county Mayo, 80 cannabis plants with a value of 64 thousand euro were discovered - a 26-year-old was taken into custody by Gardaí.

The fourth seizure was made in Clogherevagh in county Sligo - where another 80 plants were found with a 49 year old man arrested at the scene.

All five arrested are being detained at Garda stations in Connacht.

