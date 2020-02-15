Irish consultants say hospital waiting times won't be solved until capacity is increased.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show over 770 thousand people are waiting for an appointment in the public healthcare system, which has gone up by 50,000 in the past 12 months.

The initiative aims to pay for procedures privately to reduce waiting lits.

9,331 people were on waiting lists for a variety of treatments at Naas General Hospital in January.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund reports the 207 people were awaiting in-patient appointments, 1,124 patients were on GI Endoscopy and 8,049 people were on out-patient lists.

Nationally, over 556,000 patients were waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation at the end of January.

Budget 2020 provided € 100 million euro for the Fund this year- that's a 25 million euro increase on 2019.

The NTPF says the money will be used to help improve waiting times.

Martin Varley is the General Secretary of the Irish Hospital Consultants' Association - he says despite their request for more resources not being met - they will not take industrial action