FG Cllr. Asks KCC To List Number Of Estates Not Taken In Charge In The Athy MD.

: 02/15/2020 - 13:45
Author: Eoin Beatty
housing_estate.jpg

 

KCC is being requested to list the number of estates not taken in charge (T.I.C) in the Athy Municipal District and set a realistic timeline for the completion of the T.I.C of these estates.

The motion has been brought forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Ivan Keatley.

Taking in charge is a request to have certain services taken in charge when a development is completed to the satisfaction of the local authority.

Taken in charge is carried out in accordance with Section 180 of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 and Section 11 of the Roads Act, 1993.

Examples of what KCC take in charge include: Public roads and footpaths, public open spaces, unallocated surface parking areas, public lighting, fire services including fire hydrants, storm water drainage.

Cllr. Keatley's motion will be discussed at the next Athy MD meeting on Monday morning.

 

 

