Some Flights At Dublin Airport Cancelled Today.

A small number of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today due to Storm Dennis.

There may also be some further delays as the day continues, and intending passengers are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

This afternoon's Stena ferry sailing from Rosslare to Cherbourg has been cancelled along with all sailings from Fishguard - and this evening's Stena sailing from Holyhead to Dublin has been delayed by 90 minutes.

Irish Ferries' evening service is currently expected to sail on time.