Listen: Harris Defends Varadkar Over Leaking Of Confidential GP Contract.

Minister Simon Harris has defended the under-fire Leo Varadkar over the Tánaiste's leaking of a confidential document.

Varadkar has written to gardaí offering to give a statement to officers investigating the leak of the GP contract.

While he was Taoiseach Varadkar gave the document to a friend of his in a GP union while then-Health Minister Simon Harris was still seeking a copy.

Speaking on South East Radio, Minister Harris however has defended his party leader:

File image Simon Harris/RollingNews

