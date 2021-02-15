K Drive

Listen: Harris Defends Varadkar Over Leaking Of Confidential GP Contract.

: 15/02/2021 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Minister Simon Harris has defended the under-fire Leo Varadkar over the Tánaiste's leaking of a confidential document.

Varadkar has written to gardaí offering to give a statement to officers investigating the leak of the GP contract.

While he was Taoiseach Varadkar gave the document to a friend of his in a GP union while then-Health Minister Simon Harris was still seeking a copy.

Speaking on South East Radio, Minister Harris however has defended his party leader:

