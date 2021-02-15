Listen: Harris Defends Varadkar Over Leaking Of Confidential GP Contract.

Minister Simon Harris has defended the under-fire Leo Varadkar over the Tánaiste's leaking of a confidential document.
Varadkar has written to gardaí offering to give a statement to officers investigating the leak of the GP contract.
While he was Taoiseach Varadkar gave the document to a friend of his in a GP union while then-Health Minister Simon Harris was still seeking a copy.
Speaking on South East Radio, Minister Harris however has defended his party leader:
File image Simon Harris/RollingNews