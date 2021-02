A teenager's pleading with the Education Minister to fund WiFi access at Crumlin Children's hospital.

The hospital's broadband isn't capable of facilitating e-learning services for all those well enough to access them.

15 year old James Casserly is one of those who had to visit the facility a number of time in recent months.

His mother Viki says the staff are great at trying to cope with the WiFi difficulties, but something needs to be done:

File image: RollingNews