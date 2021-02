Unite Trade Union has hit out at a decision to cancel some driving tests for essential workers last week, because it was too cold.

Covid safety protocols require that car windows should be slightly rolled down.

Recent figures show a backlog of 64,000 people waiting for their test, with waiting times of around 25 weeks.

Tara waited 6 months for her test which was cancelled on Friday, the day it was due to take place:

