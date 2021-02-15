Listen: Organisers Of Kildare/Dublin Rave Say It Will Go Ahead & Gardai Won't Be Able To Find It.

Organisers of a rave due to take place on St Patrick's Day say it will go ahead, and that gardai will not find out the location.

It's being organised on social media and is taking place somewhere in the Kildare/Dublin area with the exact location to be revealed 12 hours before the event begins.

400 tickets have been sold so far.

Those behind the event say they believe the current restrictions will end on March 5th.

These people are upset that this is happening during the current pandemic:

Stock image by Trinity Kubassek on Pexels