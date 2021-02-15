British Government To Spend Week Deciding On How England's Lockdown Rules Will Be Lifted.

In the UK, ministers will be spending the week deciding how England's coronavirus lockdown will be eased.

Boris Johnson will reveal the details next Monday, which could include a date on when non-essential shops can reopen.

The British government insists it doesn't believe "arbitrary targets" can be set.

The UK's next vaccination stage is under way, after hitting 15 million vaccinations, yesterday.

The British Prime Minister has said when lockdown ends in England, it needs to be "cautious but irreversible".